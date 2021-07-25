Maharashtra govt to set up special force like NDRF to tackle natural calamities

Maharashtra government will set up a separate force on the lines of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for an early response in districts frequently facing disasters and natural calamities. In addition, the government will further strengthen the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), announced Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who visited the flood hit Chiplun city. Thackeray said the government will also put in place a mechanism for flood management in the state to avoid such incidents.

"Considering the frequent natural calamities, a separate force on the lines of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be set up in districts frequently facing natural calamities. Similarly, a flood management machinery will also be set up", said Thackeray who was accompanied by the Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, ministers Anil Parab and Uday Samant, party legislator Bhaskar Jadhav and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte.

He directed the local administration to provide food, water and medicines to the displaced people.

‘’We are standing with you to ensure you get back up on your feet,” he told the citizens. "I will not make any populist announcements right now but make a comprehensive study and then we shall give the compensation, how much help can be asked from the Centre, within a couple of days," Thackeray told media persons.

He said in next two to four days the government will review the damage caused by floods in nine districts and later make announcement on compensation and also take a decision on how much financial aid to be sought from the Centre.

Thackeray interacted with traders, shopkeepers and residents, who had to take refuge on roofs or on top of building, marooned for nearly three days amid 15-20 feet water. Many recounted their plight with tears in their eyes, some others lost control, and a group of agitated citizens attempted to stop the CM and his entourage, demanding promised assistance and rehabilitation. He promised them all help from the state government to restore normalcy in the area.

"We have lost everything in the flood. For the last three days, no one came to conduct the panchnama (spot inspection). Now, with the water level receding, we are clearing the debris from our homes and shops. If the officials come later and find our area clean, will they give us compensation?" asked a woman who met the CM.

Thackeray said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and briefed them about the widespread damage caused in the State due to incessant rains. "Units of NDRF, Army, Air Force are assisting the state government in rescue and relief operations in the affected regions," he informed.

"We will require central assistance for long-term mitigation measures. The central government has provided assistance by deploying rescue teams from defence forces," he said.