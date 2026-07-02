Maharashtra Govt To Set Up Global Marathi Language Centre In London; Marathi Bhavan In Mumbai By 2027 |

Mumbai: To promote Marathi language and culture globally, the Maharashtra government has announced the establishment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Global Marathi Language Centre in London. The state has purchased the historic Maharashtra Mandal building in the British capital for Rs 5 crore, and the centre is expected to become operational within the next two months.



Making the announcement in the Legislative Council during a discussion under Rule 92, Industries and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant said the initiative is part of the government's broader vision to give Marathi a stronger global identity. He added that 75 international Marathi forums are being planned worldwide, of which 39 have already become operational.



Samant also informed the House that construction of the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Mumbai is progressing rapidly and is scheduled for completion by December 2027. In addition, a satellite language centre will be developed at Airoli at an estimated cost of Rs 34 crore.

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The minister said that after Marathi was granted the status of a Classical Language, the state submitted a proposal to the Centre for setting up a Centre of Excellence for Marathi studies. However, without waiting for Central approval, the state has already launched several initiatives to promote the language and Marathi literature.



Among the measures announced are the revival of the Late Yashwantrao Chavan Translation Committee to translate works of rural Marathi writers into other languages and financial support for the preservation and promotion of the literary works of saints such as Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram and Nivruttinath. The government has also decided to support World Marathi Conferences and literary conventions for Warkaris, children, youth, women and workers.



To strengthen the implementation of language-related policies, the government will appoint a District Language Officer in every district within the next month. It is also exploring the appointment of language representatives at the village level.



As part of the birth centenary celebrations of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Marathi Language Development Centres will also be established in Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Pune, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri, Samant added.

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