25 Civil Society Groups Urge Mumbai Police To Prevent Disruptions To Christian Prayer Meetings | AI Generated Image

Mumbai: A delegation of representatives from Mumbai for Peace and 24 other civil society organisations met senior Mumbai Police officials on Thursday, urging immediate action to prevent disruptions to Christian prayer meetings and maintain law and order following a series of alleged incidents targeting religious gatherings.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, and the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), expressing concern over repeated disruptions of Christian prayer services in different parts of the city. The memorandum also highlighted an alleged threat by a group identifying itself as the Sakal Hindu Samaj to stage a protest outside a Christian prayer assembly at Gamdevi in Vakola, Santacruz (East), on Sunday, July 5.

Hindu activists said that the organisation is planning to file an FIR against the organisers at Vakola police station. "We have asked the police to file a case under Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, for promising miraculous cures and also for forceful religious conversions. If the police files an FIR there will be no protest," said Gautam Ravaria, provincial coordinator for the VHP/Bajrang.

The delegation alleged that the threat was issued by Ankit Yadav and his associates, who claim to be members of the Bajrang Dal, and warned that their actions could lead to a breakdown of law and order. Copies of the memorandum were also sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) and the Senior Inspector of Vakola Police Station.

The delegation met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma and apprised him of the situation. According to the delegation, Sharma said the police were aware of some of the incidents and assured them that all necessary steps would be taken to maintain law and order and address their concerns.

The delegation included Sameer Wagle, Smriti Nevatia, Pastor David Tribhuvan, Fr Frazer Mascarenhas, Neena Shah More, Elvina Gonsalves, Pastor Jomon Mathew, Dolphy D'Souza, Shakir Shaikh, Ashfaque Mohammed Yaqub, Sandhya Panaskar, Shaista Sayyed Aejaz, Lalita Deonalli and Lara Jesani.

The memorandum was endorsed by 25 organisations, including Mumbai for Peace, The Bombay Catholic Sabha, Christian Development Association, Citizens for the Constitution, People's Union for Civil Liberties, Association for Protection of Civil Rights, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (Mumbai), Citizens for Justice and Peace, Forum Against Oppression of Women, Centre for Study of Society and Secularism, Central Mumbai Christian Fellowship and Fridays for Future, among others.

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