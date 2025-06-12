Maharashtra Govt To Release ₹15 Crore For Development Of Alternative Routes For Commuters Stuck In Traffic Along Goa National Highway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: To provide immediate relief to commuters stuck in traffic congestion along the Goa National Highway, the Maharashtra government will release Rs 15 crore for the development of key alternative routes until the Indapur and Mangaon bypass roads are completed.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at Mantralaya on Wednesday. The funds will be used for urgent work on three critical roads within Mangaon Municipal Council limits -- the Morba Road to Mumbai-Goa Highway stretch, Sainagar Canal Bridge to Uttekhol Canal village road, and Nizampur Canal to Bhadav Road. Additionally, the Indapur Canal Road to Vigvali Phata stretch on the Mumbai-Goa Highway will also be developed.

Pawar directed that these works be completed without delay, emphasising that smooth traffic movement must be ensured while the bypass construction is underway. He also instructed Raigad’s District Collector and Superintendent of Police to deploy additional personnel to manage traffic flow effectively and prevent further bottlenecks. The meeting follows a detailed aerial and ground inspection of the highway undertaken by Ajit Pawar on May 18.

Fulfilling the promise made during that visit, the Wednesday meeting focused on resolving the persistent traffic issues in the Mangaon and Indapur areas and identifying viable alternative routes for commuters. Highlighting the state’s proactive approach, Pawar assured that where central funding is not available through the National Highways Authority, the state government will step in and provide the necessary financial support. “The state is committed to minimising public inconvenience and ensuring timely completion of infrastructure projects,” Pawar said.