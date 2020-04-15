Maharashtra govt to relax curbs to ease sugarcane farmers' return home

Mumbai: Nearly 3 lakh sugarcane cutting farmers, who are stuck up at various sugar mills across Maharashtra, are pressing for returning back to their hometowns or villages despite extension in lockdown up to May 3.

The issue came up for discussion at the cabinet committee chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday morning. The committee member and Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal told FPJ,’’

The workers are quite eager to go back to their homes but unable to do so due curbs on movement in the lockdown. The committee reviewed the situation at length as until April 20 their movement will not be possible due to strict implementation of lockdown announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The committee discussed multiple options on how these sugarcane cutting labourers can be shifted to their hometowns.’’ Bhujbal admitted that the district borders have been closed due to lockdown and the movement of essential and non-essential goods is currently allowed as per the central government directive. ‘’