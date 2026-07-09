Maharashtra Govt To Rehabilitate Eligible Pre-2011 Slum Dwellers, Launches 3-Month Statewide Survey | VIDEO

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announces a statewide survey and rehabilitation plan for eligible pre-2011 slum dwellers in the Legislative Assembly | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: The Maharashtra government will provide protection to all slum dwellings constructed before January 1, 2011, on government, forest and lands owned by various Central and state government authorities, with eligible residents to be rehabilitated through the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), MHADA, CIDCO or other housing schemes, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Bawankule said the state would undertake a comprehensive survey of all such settlements across Mumbai, its suburbs and the rest of Maharashtra within the next three months to identify eligible beneficiaries and prepare a rehabilitation plan.

He said the policy has already received the approval of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state Cabinet, and its implementation has begun on a priority basis.

Survey And Rehabilitation Plan

The minister said large-scale settlements have come up over the years on mangrove areas, forest land, revenue land, nazul land and CIDCO-owned land, particularly in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban district and the Konkan region.

However, owing to Development Control Regulations, environmental restrictions and forest conservation laws, it is not feasible to regularise many of these structures at their existing locations.

To address the issue, the government has constituted a high-level committee under the Konkan Divisional Commissioner. The committee includes the Collectors of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts and has already commenced the survey process. It will assess the extent of eligible settlements and identify cases where in-situ regularisation is not possible.

Bawankule said biometric and physical verification of residents would be completed within three months, following which the government would prepare a comprehensive master plan for rehabilitation.

The plan will identify suitable locations and housing schemes for relocating eligible residents who cannot be accommodated at their present sites because of environmental or technical constraints.

Housing Through Government Agencies

The rehabilitation will be carried out through agencies such as the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), MHADA and CIDCO, depending on the location and nature of each project. The government will also explore other housing schemes wherever necessary to ensure eligible residents receive permanent housing.

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Reiterating the government's commitment, Bawankule said no resident eligible under the January 1, 2011, cut-off date would be left homeless. "The government is fully committed to protecting the housing rights of all eligible slum dwellers and ensuring they are rehabilitated through a transparent and time-bound process," he said.

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