Maharashtra govt to redevelop fisherfolks' colony at Cuffe Parade

In a significant announcement, Maharashtra Housing Minister Dr. Jitendra Awhad on Thursday said that the state government would redevelop the sprawling fishermen's colony at Cuffe Parade - from where the 10 heavily armed Pakistani terrorists sneaked into the city and wreaked havoc during the 26/11 Mumbai terror strike.

The area, known as Machchimar Nagar is situated on a prime 21 acres in the posh Cuffe Parade, on the Arabian Sea shores, and the Minister's announcement came at the Real Estate Forum-2022 here.

"Out of these 21 acres, 15 acres are open spaces. The state government plans to involve the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to handle the processes and then hand it over to some developer for further redevelopment," said Dr. Awhad.

The 10 terrorists had landed in rubber dingies at the porous fishers' colony late.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 08:47 AM IST