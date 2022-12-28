e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra govt to put in place mechanism to take action for cheating farmers against supervisors contractors

The cooperation minister Atul Save on Wednesday said that the govt will take action for cheating the farmers against supervisor-contractors who defrauded sugar mills, sugarcane workers and sugarcane transporters.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Atul Save | File photo
Nagpur: Amid ongoing sugarcane crushing in Maharashtra, the cooperation minister Atul Save on Wednesday said that the government will put in place a mechanism to take action for cheating the farmers against supervisor-contractors who defrauded sugar mills, sugarcane workers and sugarcane transporters.

During the discussion on the calling attention motion moved by him in the state assembly, the leader of opposition Ajit Pawar brought to the minister’s notice that Sugarcane transporters and contractors who supply sugarcane labourers to sugar mills in the state do not complete the work even after receiving advance payment from the sugar mills.

They leave the work of clearing halfway and run away. They embezzle the money of sugarcane labourers, the educated unemployed who buy tractors and engage in sugarcane transport business, the children of farmers. 

Pawar said that  the time has come for the agricultural laborers to starve and the farmers' children to become indebted.

‘’On the other hand, it is the supervisors-contractors who file cases against sugar mills and farmers' children. A mechanism should be created through the Gopinath Munde Sugarcane Workers Welfare Corporation to prevent this malpractice,’’ he noted and demanded that an immediate meeting should be convened by the government to take an early decision in this regard.

Save accepted Pawar’s demand and promised to hold an immediate meeting and take a decision on the issue.

Pawar submitted that in the past few years the crimes of financial fraud by the Supervisors-contractors, who supply sugarcane labourers to sugar mills and transport sugarcane, have increased on a large scale. However, the supervisors-contractors run away without work by taking money in advance.

