Maharashtra govt to organise 'Asthi Kalash rally' on Nov 27 for farmers who lost their lives in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday said that the Mahavikas Aghadi government will organise Asthi Kalash rally' for the farmers who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The NCP leader further added that on Nov 28, we will support the farmers' rally which is to be held in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. "However, no political person will share the stage," he said.

Earlier in the day, Malik also demanded that the Centre start a dialogue at the earliest with protesting farmers to resolve their pending issues, including bringing a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agriculture products.

Addressing a press conference along with Congress' state president Nana Patole, Malik also demanded compensation to farmers who died during the year-long protest outside Delhi against the three controversial agri-marketing laws which are now being repealed by the Centre.

On Nov 27, we will organise 'Asthi Kalash rally' for the farmers who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. On Nov 28, we will support the farmers' rally which is to be held in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. However, no political person will share the stage: Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/eP97dChhXM — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

"Unless a law to bring MSP is not passed, demands of the farmers will remain unfulfilled. At least 700 people have lost their lives due to wrong policies," Malik said.

Dialogue is key to resolving any obstacle in democracy, the minister stressed.

"Dialogue (with farmers) was first initiated (by the government) in the beginning (of the protest last year). Then the protest was being bulldozed. Now, there is a unilateral announcement that some farmers could not be convinced (so the laws are being repealed).

Malik suggested taking the opposition into confidence on this contentious issue. "Was the laws made for farmers or a section of farmers. The way word-play is on is wrong," Malik said.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:19 PM IST