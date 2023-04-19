Maharashtra govt to lease land from farmers to facilitate solar power generation: Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has decided to lease land from farmers to facilitate solar power generation, Deputy Chief Minister and energy minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Wednesday after the state cabinet meeting.



The state government has decided to promote solar power-driven agriculture in order to provide farmers with uninterrupted power supply during the daytime. Under the new scheme, a rent of Rs 1.25 lakh per year will be given to farmers who lease out land to the government for 30 years for setting up solar panels. The rent amount will increase by three per cent annually, while the land title would remain with the farmers and after 30 years, it would be returned to them, Fadnavis said.

Solar power benefits

“Maharashtra is the first state to shift agriculture to solar power that has introduced the land lease model. It will help farmers to earn sustained income and also retain the landtitle,” Fadnavis said.



By introducing solar power in the agriculture sector, the electricity generation cost will decrease drastically. At present, the electricity rate per unit is Rs 7. When we have solarenergy, it will cost Rs 3.30 per unit, he added.



The state government will claim private land within 5 km of agriculture feeders for solar power wherever necessary. And in the case of government land, it will be up to 10 km around agriculture feeders, Fadnavis said.



“Our government is committed to providing 24×7 power to farmers,” the DCM said. 30 percent of agricultural feeders are expected to be shifted to solar power under this new scheme which is expected to benefit 45 lakh farmers across the state.

4% quota in promotion for divyang



Among other decisions, the Shinde government in the state approved a four per cent quota in promotion for divyang (differently-abled) employees in service. In December 2022, Maharashtra became the first state in the country to set up a Divyang department for the welfare of differently-abled people. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said that the decision for the divyang reservation in promotion was taken at the Cabinet meeting. This decision is on the lines of the similar one taken by the Central government, the statement said.



The Cabinet also decided that women belonging to the Open and the backward categories need not produce the non-creamy layer certificate for posts reserved for them under the Open category.



In yet another decision the state government provided relief to BSc – Paramedical Technology interns in 17 state government hospitals by clearing proposal to giver Rs 8000 stipend to them. The state cabinet under the chairmanship of CM Eknath Shinde also decided to give arrears of seventh pay commission to non-teaching staff in non-agriculture universities across the state. This shall cost Rs 900 crore to the state exchequer.