Maharashtra Govt To Launch Leopard Safaris Across All Districts As Big Cat Population Rises Nearly Fourfold | File Pic

Maharashtra forest minister Ganesh Naik has announced that the state government is considering launching Leopard safaris across all districts in response to a significant rise in the big cat population.

Population Surge

Speaking after a public grievance redressal meeting, the minister said that the number of leopards in the state has increased nearly fourfold over the past seven to eight years. The highest concentration has been observed in parts of Pune district particularly Junnar, Ambegaon, and Shirur as well as in the Ahilyanagar region.

According to the forest department, around 250 leopards have been captured so far and placed in protective enclosures to ensure their safety. Naik said that district-wise plans are being prepared to roll out leopard safaris across regions including Palghar district, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Sangli, Satara, and Kolhapur district. Regions in Marathwada and Khandesh will also be included. In Vidarbha, separate plans are underway to develop tiger safaris.

Increased Sightings

Naik acknowledged that leopards are now increasingly being spotted in Nashik as well, prompting the forest machinery to step up monitoring and response efforts.

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The minister also highlighted concerns over organised gangs involved in poaching and injuring wild animals. Investigations have revealed that some of these groups have links beyond the state and even internationally. Authorities, including the police and forest department, are taking strict action against those involved.

Commenting on a separate policy debate, Naik responded to the directive issued by Pratap Sarnaik warning that autorickshaw and taxi drivers who cannot read or write Marathi may face licence cancellation from May 1. While supporting the importance of the Marathi language for those living and working in the state, Naik said it is unrealistic to expect immediate compliance.

“People should be given time to learn Marathi. It cannot be enforced overnight,” he said, calling for a more practical approach.

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