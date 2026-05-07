Maharashtra Govt To Launch Dedicated PCOD Clinics At State-Run Hospitals Every 15 Days

The Maharashtra government plans specialised PCOD clinics across public hospitals to improve women’s reproductive healthcare | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 7: In a major step towards addressing rising reproductive health concerns among women, the Maharashtra Public Health Department, working under Minister of State Meghna Bordikar, has decided to launch dedicated PCOD clinics at government-run hospitals across the state every 15 days.

Rise in PCOD cases prompts initiative

Senior health department officials said the initiative has been introduced after a significant increase in cases of Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) was observed among women, particularly those leading sedentary lifestyles and struggling with obesity.

Under the new programme, specialised PCOD clinics will function at sub-district hospitals with 100-bed capacity, women’s hospitals, general hospitals and district hospitals operating under the state public health department.

Women visiting these clinics will be diagnosed and provided treatment free of cost, with the entire expenditure to be borne by the state government.

Specialised training for doctors

Officials said gynaecologists posted at these hospitals will receive specialised training for diagnosis and treatment of PCOD patients.

In hospitals where full-time gynaecologists are not available, specialists appointed under the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) framework will handle the responsibility.

The department has appointed Assistant Directors of Maternal Health as nodal officers for implementation and monitoring of the programme.

Monitoring and review mechanism introduced

A dedicated day will be fixed every fortnight for conducting the clinic at each hospital.

The Maternal Health Cell will review the programme regularly and monthly reports from districts will be submitted to Minister of State for Health Meghna Bordikar.

According to health officials, changing lifestyles, lack of physical activity and long working hours have contributed to the growing incidence of PCOD among women.

“Many women today spend nearly eight hours sitting in offices and do not get enough time for exercise, which is emerging as a major factor behind hormonal disorders,” an official said.

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Government aims to improve early diagnosis

The department estimates that nearly 11.3 to 21.3 per cent women in Maharashtra are affected by PCOD.

Doctors say the condition can severely impact fertility, causing irregular menstruation and difficulties in conceiving.

The government believes the initiative will help women, especially from economically weaker sections, access early diagnosis and timely treatment through the public healthcare system.

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