Maharashtra Govt To Introduce Single-Window Clearance System For Live Events & Concerts

Rolling Loud India Concert in Navi Mumbai | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: To align with the Centre’s approach, the state will soon introduce a single-window clearance system along with standard operating procedures (SOPs) for live entertainment events. A 25-member panel has been constituted to develop the system.

The panel, headed by the Principal Secretary and Director General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), includes the Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (Law & Order), ADG (Traffic), Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Director of Information Technology, Additional Municipal Commissioner of BMC, Additional District Magistrates for Mumbai City and Suburbs, Directors of Archaeology, State Fire Services and Cultural Affairs, Chief Engineers of the PWD and BEST (Electric Wing), the Commissioner of State Excise, Joint Secretaries from Revenue, Rural Development, Energy, GAD, Environment, and Public Health departments, as well as representatives of event organisers.

The panel has been tasked with drafting a comprehensive, industry-friendly SOP based on the central government’s model for live event clearances. The SOP will cover all live events and concerts, addressing coordination and related issues. It will also facilitate the development of a single-window clearance system to grant all necessary permissions in line with the SOPs. According to a Government Resolution (GR), the initiative aims to position India as a leading destination for live entertainment, in line with the Centre’s establishment of a Live Events Development Cell.

At present, organising an event requires 10 to 15 clearances from multiple agencies, including the fire brigade, police, electricity providers, and taxation departments. To streamline and standardise the process, the state has decided to adopt a model SOP, the GR states. The DGIPR has been appointed as the nodal officer for organising live events, concerts, and related programmes.

The office has been directed to develop a dashboard and an appropriate system, for which an external agency will be appointed. The state government has approved the hiring of such an agency.

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