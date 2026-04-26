'US Has A Gun Problem': Priyanka Chaturvedi Calls It A ‘Hellhole’ After Trump Dinner Gunfire Scare

Representative Image | ANI

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has strongly criticised the United States over its handling of gun violence, following a fresh security scare involving gunfire at a high profile event.

Taking to X , Chaturvedi said that the United States continues to struggle with a deep rooted gun problem. She described the country as a “hellhole” when it comes to tackling the issue, adding that repeated incidents have led to the deaths of school children, innocent civilians and even threats to political leaders.

She further stated that it was time for authorities to address the challenge more seriously, as such episodes continue to surface year after year.

Gunshots Disrupt Washington Event

The reaction came after a dramatic incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, where gunshots were reported during the gathering.

US President Donald Trump was rushed to safety by security personnel after multiple loud bangs were heard inside the venue. The President and First Lady Melania Trump were in conversation when the commotion began.

Eyewitnesses said Secret Service agents quickly intervened, instructing attendees to “stay down” as they escorted the President away.

Security Response and Safety Confirmation

Authorities later confirmed that seven to eight gunshots were fired during the incident. Despite the alarming situation, officials stated that the President, First Lady and all protected individuals were safe.

The swift response by security agencies ensured that the situation was brought under control without any reported injuries.

Renewed Debate on Gun Violence

The incident has once again drawn attention to the ongoing debate around gun control in the United States. While investigations are underway, the episode has amplified concerns globally, with political voices like Chaturvedi highlighting the urgency of reforms.

As discussions intensify, the latest scare underscores how gun related threats continue to challenge even the most secure environments in the country.m