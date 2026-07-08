Maharashtra Govt To Introduce Non-Invasive Postmortem Technology; Govt Targets Faster Reports | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will modernise the state's postmortem system by introducing advanced non-invasive autopsy technology and strengthening forensic infrastructure to ensure quicker and more transparent postmortem reports, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislative Council on Wednesday.



Replying to a question raised by MLC Chitra Wagh during Question Hour, the Chief Minister said the state is adopting modern technology to improve the efficiency and accuracy of postmortem examinations. Members Satej Patil, Ambadas Danve, Pradnya Satav and Dr Neelam Gorhe also sought clarifications on the issue.



Fadnavis said Maharashtra currently operates 533 postmortem centres, where 10,905 autopsies were conducted up to May this year. Recognising the increasing workload at several centres, particularly in accident-prone regions, the government will review manpower, infrastructure and equipment shortages and address them in a time-bound manner.





As part of the modernisation drive, 'non-invasive postmortem technology', which enables examinations without surgical incisions, will soon be introduced at JJ Hospital and KEM Hospital in Mumbai. The procurement of equipment and the tendering process have already been completed. The new technology is expected to reduce examination time, require fewer personnel, minimise human error and improve the detection of subtle forensic findings.



The Chief Minister also highlighted significant progress in reducing delays in forensic reports. He said postmortem and forensic reports, which earlier took anywhere between six months and a year, are now being processed much faster. Over the past two to three years, the backlog of pending forensic reports has been brought down from nearly three lakh to around 75,000, with efforts underway to normalise the pendency within the next three to four months. Medico-legal cases and cases involving preserved viscera will be given priority.



Fadnavis also stressed that maintaining the confidentiality of postmortem information is mandatory under the law. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone who discloses details of a postmortem before the report is officially submitted to the police, calling such disclosures a serious violation of established procedures.

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