Maharashtra Govt To Inaugurate Record Number Of Public Health Facilities On Independence Day 2026

Maharashtra will inaugurate a record number of public health facilities across the state on Independence Day to strengthen healthcare access | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 1, 2026: In a major Independence Day healthcare initiative, the Maharashtra government will inaugurate a record number of public health institutions across the state, including sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals, primary health centres (PHCs), health sub-centres, women's hospitals and trauma care centres, significantly expanding access to healthcare in rural and remote areas.

The Public Health Department has prioritised projects where over 80 per cent of construction had been completed, while ensuring that medical equipment, furniture, manpower and other infrastructure were put in place before commissioning the facilities.

Focus On Rural Healthcare

Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said the decision to fast-track near-complete projects had enabled several long-pending healthcare institutions to become operational. "The objective is to ensure that quality healthcare reaches citizens closer to their homes," he said.

The newly commissioned facilities are expected to reduce the need for patients from rural and tribal regions to travel to major cities for treatment. Accident victims, cardiac patients, pregnant women, newborns and emergency cases are expected to benefit from faster access to specialised care.

Facilities Across Maharashtra

Among the institutions set to be inaugurated are health facilities in Jat, Ghansawangi, Ambad, Badlapur-Khardi, Mokhada, Dahanu, Sangola, Kondhal, Brahmapuri, Wadi (Bk.), Washim and Dhule. Additional projects, including modern trauma care centres, sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals and training centres, will also be opened in Chandrapur, Pune, Jalgaon, Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Buldhana and Solapur.

The state will also commission newly constructed Primary Health Centres, health sub-centres and Block Public Health Units developed under the National Health Mission (NHM) and the 15th Finance Commission. New facilities in Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Nanded and Wardha have been equipped with the required medical equipment, staffing and administrative support.

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Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion

Officials said the Independence Day launch marks one of Maharashtra's largest single-day expansions of public health infrastructure, aimed at improving emergency care and strengthening healthcare delivery across the state.

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