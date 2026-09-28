 Maharashtra Govt To Host Mega Job Drive Across 37 Thane Centres On Sept 29
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Maharashtra Govt To Host Mega Job Drive Across 37 Thane Centres On Sept 29

The Maharashtra Government will organise a mega employment drive across Thane district on September 29, with job fairs at 37 centres as part of a wider Konkan division campaign. The initiative aims to connect job-seeking youth with private-sector employers, offering direct interaction, recruitment and placement opportunities across various locations.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Monday, September 28, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
Maharashtra Govt To Host Mega Job Drive Across 37 Thane Centres On Sept 29
Maharashtra Govt To Host Mega Job Drive Across 37 Thane Centres On Sept 29 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Thane: In a major employment initiative aimed at connecting job-seeking youth with private-sector employers, the Maharashtra Government’s Department of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship will organise a mega employment drive across Thane district on September 29. As part of a wider Konkan division campaign, employment fairs and placement drives will be held simultaneously at 230 locations, including 37 centres across Thane district from 10 am.

The initiative, being conducted under the theme “Yuva Shakti is Rashtra Shakti”, is aimed at providing employment opportunities to educated unemployed youth and other job seekers. Candidates will get an opportunity to interact directly with participating companies and explore available vacancies and placement opportunities.

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The 37 designated centres in Thane district are:

  1. Thane Belapur Industrial Association, Thane-Belapur Highway, Rabale, Navi Mumbai

  2. Takiya Amani Shah Private ITI, Eidgah Road, Bhiwandi

  3. Lighthouse Community Foundation, Collectorate premises, Thane

  4. Shivanand Mitra Social Organisation, Saket College, Kalyan

  5. Patali Shiv Mandir Sanstha, Ulhasnagar-4

  6. Balasaheb Mhatre Technical Education College, Kanhor, Badlapur West

  7. Government Polytechnic College, Mumbra, Thane

  8. Telugu Samaj Shikshan Sanstha, Kamathghar, Bhiwandi

  9. Koti Vidya Charitable Trust Alampuri Ratnamala Institute of Engineering and Technology, Sapgaon, Shahapur

  10. Shivajirao S. Jondhale Polytechnic, Asangaon, Shahapur

  11. Atma Malik Institute of Technology and Research, Aghai, Shahapur

  12. Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University Kopri Industrial Training Institute, Thane East

  13. Arvind (Appasaheb) Bhanushali College, Kinhavali, Shahapur

  14. Sanskar Pratishthan Chacha Nehru School, Bhiwandi

  15. Shri Swami Samarth Seva Kendra, Rameshwadi Badlapur West

  16. Veer Chakra Bishoi Government Industrial Training Institute Murbad

  17. B.K. Birla College of Arts Science and Commerce Kalyan

  18. Achievers College of Arts and Science, Kalyan

  19. Mehta Degree College, Airoli

  20. Terna Medical College Nerul

  21. Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College, Vashi

  22. Shankar Narayan College of Arts and Commerce Bhayandar

  23. Vidya Prasarak Mandal Engineering College Thane

  24. B.N. Bandodkar College of Science, Thane

  25. P.D. Karkhanis College of Arts and Commerce Ambernath

  26. Lokmanya Tilak College of Engineering Koparkhairane

  27. S.K. College of Science and Commerce Nerul

  28. Pratik Patil College, Mira Road

  29. Rajiv Gandhi College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Vashi

  30. Terna Engineering College, Nerul

  31. K.G. Joshi College of Arts and N.G. Bedekar College of Commerce, Thane

  32. Indira Gandhi College of Engineering, Ghansoli

  33. A.C. Science College, Padgha, Bhiwandi

  34. Government Industrial Training Institute, Belapur

  35. Government Industrial Training Institute Wagle Estate Thane

  36. Government Industrial Training Institute Ulhasnagar

  37. Government Industrial Training Institute Ambernath

Assistant Commissioner of the District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre Thane, Ravindra More, has appealed to private-sector employers and maximum number of job seekers to participate in the mega employment drive at the designated centres.

The initiative is expected to provide a direct platform for interaction between employers and candidates and facilitate recruitment opportunities for young people across Thane district.

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