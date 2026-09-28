Maharashtra Govt To Host Mega Job Drive Across 37 Thane Centres On Sept 29 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Thane: In a major employment initiative aimed at connecting job-seeking youth with private-sector employers, the Maharashtra Government’s Department of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship will organise a mega employment drive across Thane district on September 29. As part of a wider Konkan division campaign, employment fairs and placement drives will be held simultaneously at 230 locations, including 37 centres across Thane district from 10 am.

The initiative, being conducted under the theme “Yuva Shakti is Rashtra Shakti”, is aimed at providing employment opportunities to educated unemployed youth and other job seekers. Candidates will get an opportunity to interact directly with participating companies and explore available vacancies and placement opportunities.

The 37 designated centres in Thane district are:

Thane Belapur Industrial Association, Thane-Belapur Highway, Rabale, Navi Mumbai Takiya Amani Shah Private ITI, Eidgah Road, Bhiwandi Lighthouse Community Foundation, Collectorate premises, Thane Shivanand Mitra Social Organisation, Saket College, Kalyan Patali Shiv Mandir Sanstha, Ulhasnagar-4 Balasaheb Mhatre Technical Education College, Kanhor, Badlapur West Government Polytechnic College, Mumbra, Thane Telugu Samaj Shikshan Sanstha, Kamathghar, Bhiwandi Koti Vidya Charitable Trust Alampuri Ratnamala Institute of Engineering and Technology, Sapgaon, Shahapur Shivajirao S. Jondhale Polytechnic, Asangaon, Shahapur Atma Malik Institute of Technology and Research, Aghai, Shahapur Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University Kopri Industrial Training Institute, Thane East Arvind (Appasaheb) Bhanushali College, Kinhavali, Shahapur Sanskar Pratishthan Chacha Nehru School, Bhiwandi Shri Swami Samarth Seva Kendra, Rameshwadi Badlapur West Veer Chakra Bishoi Government Industrial Training Institute Murbad B.K. Birla College of Arts Science and Commerce Kalyan Achievers College of Arts and Science, Kalyan Mehta Degree College, Airoli Terna Medical College Nerul Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College, Vashi Shankar Narayan College of Arts and Commerce Bhayandar Vidya Prasarak Mandal Engineering College Thane B.N. Bandodkar College of Science, Thane P.D. Karkhanis College of Arts and Commerce Ambernath Lokmanya Tilak College of Engineering Koparkhairane S.K. College of Science and Commerce Nerul Pratik Patil College, Mira Road Rajiv Gandhi College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Vashi Terna Engineering College, Nerul K.G. Joshi College of Arts and N.G. Bedekar College of Commerce, Thane Indira Gandhi College of Engineering, Ghansoli A.C. Science College, Padgha, Bhiwandi Government Industrial Training Institute, Belapur Government Industrial Training Institute Wagle Estate Thane Government Industrial Training Institute Ulhasnagar Government Industrial Training Institute Ambernath

Assistant Commissioner of the District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre Thane, Ravindra More, has appealed to private-sector employers and maximum number of job seekers to participate in the mega employment drive at the designated centres.

The initiative is expected to provide a direct platform for interaction between employers and candidates and facilitate recruitment opportunities for young people across Thane district.

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