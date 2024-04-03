Maharashtra Govt To get 9 Lakh Units Of TB Drugs |

Mumbai: To overcome the shortage of drugs for the treatment of tuberculosis (TB), the central TB division (CTD) is shipping nearly nine lakh units for the first line of treatment for drug-sensitive cases.

Maharashtra is reeling under a huge shortage of anti-TB drugs for the last three to four months despite a tender having been floated. Officials said that nearly six lakh units were expected by April 14.

An official said, “We are waiting for the stock to be delivered to overcome the shortage. Meanwhile, the Centre has also directed that procurement of medicines for three months be done to avoid inconvenience to patients.”

On March 18, the CTD, under the Union ministry of health and family welfare, sent letters to all state TB officers to begin local procurement of medicines for drug-sensitive cases for adults in both continuous and intensive phases. The CTD said that the delivery could get delayed due to ‘unforeseen and extraneous circumstances’ for three months. But many states and civic bodies were unable to procure drugs at a local level.

Dr Sunita Golhait, joint director (TB), health services, said, “We need about six lakh units for our new and existing drug-sensitive patients every month.” For the last two months, the state’s supply from the CTD had been hampered with only a few thousand tablets coming in.