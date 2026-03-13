Maharashtra Govt To Fast-Track ₹155 Crore Road Project For New Chandrapur City Development Plan

Minister of State for Housing Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar | Sourced

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will accelerate the implementation of the New Chandrapur City Development Plan and efforts will be made to secure early approval for a ₹155-crore road development project, Minister of State for Housing Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar informed the Legislative Assembly.

Bhoyar was replying to a half-hour discussion raised by MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar regarding the development plan for Chandrapur.

1998 Notification Brought Four Villages Under Development Scheme

The minister said the New Chandrapur City Development Plan was approved by the Urban Development Department through a notification issued on June 30, 1998. Under the plan, parts of the villages of Kosara, Datala, Khutala and Padoli, covering around 1,391.71 hectares, were notified for development.

Various infrastructure works such as electricity supply, water supply, roads, land acquisition, gardens and other public amenities have been carried out in the area. Bhoyar informed that a total of around ₹483 crore has been spent by the authority on the project between 1998 and 2025, of which nearly ₹87 crore worth of works were executed in the last five years alone.

Auction Funds from Reserved Plots to Be Transferred to MHADA

He further stated that some reserved plots under the scheme were auctioned to educational institutions and the funds generated from these auctions are currently with the housing authority. Instructions will be issued to transfer these funds to the Nagpur unit of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) so that they can be used for local development works.

Bhoyar also said that although a Project Management Consultant (PMC) has already been appointed for the planning of the new city, the government will consider appointing a more experienced planning consultant if required to ensure better quality development.

The proposed ₹155-crore road development plan has been sent to the Finance Department for approval, and the minister assured that he will personally follow up to ensure that the project receives clearance at the earliest.

A high-level meeting will soon be held in Mumbai to finalize the next phase of the New Chandrapur development plan. The meeting will be organized within 15 days after the current Assembly session ends, he said, adding that the Housing Department will take the initiative to ensure planned and quality development of Chandrapur city.

