Maharashtra Govt to extend lockdown till May 31

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government is likely to extend the lockdown till May 31.

The intention was expressed in a meeting where Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai and Ashok Chavan were present.

"The government expressed its intent to extend the lockdown in MMR, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad and Malegaon town in Nashik district till May 31. The state's view will be conveyed to the Centre in writing," the official told PTI earlier.

The total COVID-19 cases in the state are 25,922 and the death toll is 975. Mumbai, Pune and Malegoan are one of the worst-hit regions in Maharashtra.

Lockdown 3.0 enforced by the Central Government is to end on May 17. In an address to the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi hinted on Lockdown 4.0. He said that the fourth phase of the lockdow which will be very different from the earlier three phases.

