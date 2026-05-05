Maharashtra Govt To Draft Law Barring Parole For Sexual Offence Accused: CM Devendra Fadnavis

CM Devendra Fadnavis directs drafting of stricter law to deny parole to sexual offence accused | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, May 5: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday directed the drafting of a stringent law to bar parole for persons accused of sexual offences, citing a disturbing trend of repeat crimes by offenders released on temporary bail.

The directive was issued during a state cabinet meeting, where the Chief Minister emphasised that a significant proportion—estimated at 80 to 90 per cent—of those accused in sexual offence cases are repeat offenders who commit crimes while out on parole. He stressed that the existing legal framework has failed to deter such individuals, necessitating stronger and more effective provisions.

Push for stricter parole laws

Fadnavis recalled that a similar law had been enacted during his earlier tenure between 2014 and 2019. However, the legislation was struck down by the courts after remaining in force for nearly three years. Despite this setback, he underscored the urgent need to revisit the issue and introduce a more robust and legally sustainable framework to curb repeat offences.

The renewed push for stricter parole norms comes in the wake of a shocking incident in Pune district’s Bhor tehsil, where a 65-year-old man with a prior criminal record allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered a four-year-old girl. According to officials, the accused had previously been involved in similar crimes, raising serious concerns about the misuse of parole provisions.

Government seeks robust legal framework

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the Chief Minister has instructed the state’s law and judiciary department to prepare fresh legal provisions and submit a comprehensive proposal at the earliest. The proposed law is expected to focus on closing loopholes that allow habitual offenders to secure temporary release and reoffend.

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Officials indicated that the government aims to ensure that the new legislation is legally sound and capable of withstanding judicial scrutiny, while prioritising public safety and justice for victims.

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