Maharashtra Govt to construct 1 lakh homes for police force

Mumbai: There is good news for the Maharashtra police force who has been working 24x7 literally from March onwards as corona warriors and has so far lost 298 officers and personnel battling the Covid 19 pandemic. The state government proposes to construct a record 1 lakh homes for the police personnel. Further, in the first phase of the mega recruitment, the government will recruit 5,000 police personnel.

On the occasion of the first anniversary of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “ The issue of police houses is very important. So we are planning to build one lakh houses for the police in the next four years." He added that a comprehensive plan will be soon finalised so that the housing project can take off.

As far as the mega recruitment in the police force is concerned, Deshmukh said the state government has taken a decision to fill 12,000 posts to further strengthen the law and order situation. “In view of the legal battle over the Maratha reservation, the government could not launch the recruitment process. However, the government plans to start the recruitment without doing injustice to any community. In the first phase, 5,500 posts will be filled up and thereafter recruitment of the balance will be done,’’ the minister noted.

Deshmukh said the state government proposes to table the Shakti Act on the lines of Disha Act of Andhra Pradesh in the coming winter session of the state legislature. The proposed legislation will have stringent provisions to curb crime and violence against women.

On the interior designer Anvay Naik’s suicide case, Deshmukh said it was closed during the BJP government. “Naik's wife and daughter came to me. They showed a suicide note. Thereafter, the police started the inquiry with the permission of the court. The apex court did not say anything about our inquiry. Our inquiry is going on,” he viewed.

On Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Deshmukh said that despite repeated call, the Central Bureau of Investigation has yet to reveal whether it was a suicide or murder. “The CBI is not saying a word about it,’’ he added.

The minister also strongly defended the state government’s recent decision making it binding on CBI to seek permission before investigating any case in Maharashtra.