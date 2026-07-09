Maharashtra Govt To Audit Gaming Zones In Malls, Plans Annual Fire Safety Checks After Rajkot Tragedy

Maharashtra will review safety standards at gaming zones in malls and consider mandatory annual fire audits across the state | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant announced that the state government will undertake a comprehensive review of safety standards in gaming zones operating inside malls across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, following concerns over fire safety and emergency preparedness. The findings of the statewide audit will be placed before the state legislature during its next session.

Samant made the announcement while replying to a discussion under Rule 92 in the Legislative Council, initiated by MLC Uma Khapre on action against gaming zones allegedly operating without complying with mandatory safety norms.

The issue gained significance in the backdrop of the devastating fire at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, in May 2024, which claimed 35 lives, including 12 children.

According to the members, the gaming facility was operating without the requisite licences and a fire NOC, while heavy crowds had gathered because of a discounted ticket scheme, highlighting the consequences of lax enforcement of safety regulations.

Statewide Safety Audit Planned

Responding to the debate, Samant said the government would direct all concerned commissioners to verify whether gaming zones in malls are strictly adhering to prescribed safety norms. Based on the review, a detailed report will be submitted to the legislature in the next session.

The minister informed the House that authorities had inspected 68 malls in Mumbai. Of these, 47 were found to have adequate fire safety systems in place. Deficiencies were detected in 18 malls, which were subsequently served 120-day notices to rectify the shortcomings.

After installing mandatory fire safety measures, including sprinkler systems and smoke detection equipment, these malls were permitted to resume operations. Three malls remain closed, and therefore no further action has been initiated against them.

Focus On Fire Safety

Samant said the government would accord the highest priority to safety in gaming zones and review existing regulations to strengthen fire safety compliance. He said efforts would be made to amend the law to make fire audits mandatory every year instead of once every two years.

The government is also considering conducting surprise fire audits through independent third-party agencies to ensure strict compliance.

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He further said mall managements would be instructed to maintain adequate emergency medical facilities so that children and other visitors can receive immediate treatment in the event of any unfortunate incident.

The proposed measures, he added, are aimed at preventing tragedies and ensuring that gaming and entertainment facilities across the state adhere to the highest safety standards.

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