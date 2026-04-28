Maharashtra Govt Targets 100 Water Bodies Restoration In Thane Amid El Niño Concern

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde directs urgent restoration of 100 water bodies in Thane to strengthen water security before monsoon | X - @mieknathshinde

Thane, April 28: In response to forecasts of a weakened monsoon season triggered by the El Niño phenomenon, the Maharashtra state government has launched a high-priority initiative to prepare for potential water scarcity. Deputy Chief Minister and Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde has issued a formal directive to ready 100 water bodies across the district on a "mission mode" footing.

The announcement was made during a review meeting for the Kharif season held at the District Planning Bhavan. Meteorological officials briefed the Minister on the national outlook, noting that while the country is expected to receive 92% of its average rainfall, Maharashtra could face a significant impact of up to 40% due to climatic shifts.

Accelerated restoration efforts

To mitigate the risk of drought, Minister Shinde instructed District Collector Shrikant Panchal to prioritize the deepening and widening of percolation tanks and watering holes. The focus areas for these immediate works include:

. Bhiwandi (Rural)

. Shahapur

. Murbad

District Collector Panchal acknowledged the current deficit in functional water bodies and committed to a rigorous 40-day timeline. During this period, the administration aims to remove silt and expand the capacity of 100 identified sites to maximize water retention.

Climate risks to agriculture

During the session, Agriculture Department officials highlighted three primary risks posed by El Niño to the upcoming farming season:

Delayed Onset: A significant lag in the arrival of the monsoon.

Prolonged Dry Spells: Large gaps in rainfall activity even if the monsoon arrives on time.

Extreme Volatility: Short bursts of high-intensity rain that lead to runoff rather than groundwater recharge.

"I pray that Maharashtra is spared the worst of El Niño," Minister Shinde stated, while emphasizing that the administration cannot rely on hope alone. He urged officials to work with urgency to ensure that desilting efforts directly benefit villages prone to water scarcity.

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Mission to strengthen water security

The mission aims to fortify the region's water security before the height of the summer and the unpredictable monsoon cycle begins.

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