Maharashtra Govt Takes Possession Of Iconic Air India Building At Nariman Point After ₹1,601-Crore Acquisition

The Maharashtra government formally takes over the historic Air India headquarters at Nariman Point for redevelopment into a modern administrative hub | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, June 2: In a significant addition to its administrative infrastructure, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday formally took possession of the iconic Air India building at Nariman Point, nearly three years after approving its acquisition.

The landmark property, located in one of Mumbai's most prominent business districts, was officially handed over to the state government in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The state acquired the building from Air India Assets Holding Ltd. (AIAHL) for Rs 1,601 crore following the completion of financial and administrative formalities.

🤝CM Devendra Fadnavis presided over the Deed of Surrender between the Government of Maharashtra (Public Works Department) and Air India Asset Holding Limited.

DCM Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Minister ShivendraSinh Raje Bhonsle, Minister Shambhuraj Desai and senior officials were… pic.twitter.com/P6O2ebLems — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 2, 2026

Acquisition aimed at strengthening administrative infrastructure

The acquisition, approved by the state Cabinet in September 2023, is expected to help address the growing demand for office space for government departments in Mumbai while strengthening the state's administrative infrastructure.

Soon after the handover, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale chaired a review meeting and directed officials to undertake a comprehensive structural audit of the building before any government offices are shifted there. He stressed that all necessary repairs and strengthening works must be completed before interior development and office fit-outs begin.

Bhosale instructed officials to ensure that renovation works focus on long-term durability and quality, with no compromise on safety standards. He also called for the installation of high-quality electrical systems, fittings and other technical infrastructure to bring the building in line with modern administrative requirements.

Focus on cultural identity and modernisation

The minister further directed that the building's main entrance and public areas be redesigned to reflect Maharashtra's cultural and architectural identity. He suggested seeking guidance from leading architects and expert institutions to transform the structure into a modern government complex while preserving its historic significance.

Officials said the renovated building is expected to accommodate multiple government departments and offices, easing pressure on existing administrative facilities in south Mumbai. The move is also likely to improve public access to government services by providing a more spacious and organised administrative setup.

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Government plans model administrative complex

Describing the transfer as a major milestone, Bhosale said the government intends to develop the former Air India headquarters into a model administrative complex with a focus on efficiency, sustainability and citizen convenience.

He directed officials to expedite approvals for repair and renovation works so that the project can move forward without delay.

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