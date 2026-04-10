Maharashtra Govt Approves Annex-2 Building In Mantralaya Complex To House Public Health, Medical Education And CM Relief Fund Cell

In a significant move to improve administrative efficiency and bring scattered departments under one roof, the Maharashtra government has approved the allocation of space in the new ‘Annex-2’ building within the Mantralaya complex. |

Mumbai: In a significant move to improve administrative efficiency and bring scattered departments under one roof, the Maharashtra government has approved the allocation of space in the new ‘Annex-2’ building within the Mantralaya complex.

Key Departments Relocated

As part of this decision, key departments currently operating from outside the main premises will be relocated. Notably, the Public Health and Medical Education departments, which were functioning from the Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital premises, will now shift to the main Mantralaya complex. The Medical Education and Drugs Department will be housed on the second floor, while the Public Health Department will operate from the third floor of the new building.

The first floor of the building will house several important offices linked to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A dedicated ‘Chief Minister’s Relief Fund’ cell will be set up with an allocated space of 4,936.26 sq. ft. In addition, the ‘Developed Maharashtra’ cell, the CM dashboard, and offices of Special Executive Officers will also be located on the same floor, enabling smoother coordination and faster decision-making.

Fourth Floor for Ministers of Stat

The fourth and fifth floors of the Annex-2 building will accommodate offices of Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State. Offices of Ministers of State Dr Pankaj Bhoyar, Indranil Naik, and Yogesh Kadam will be located on the fourth floor.

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On the fifth floor, offices of Cabinet Ministers Hasan Mushrif and Prakash Abitkar will be set up, along with chambers for Ministers of State Madhuri Misal and Meghna Sakore Bordikar.

Modern Amenities Included

The building will feature modern amenities, including a dedicated entrance lobby for ministers, a spacious reception area, and a cafeteria on the ground floor. Advanced meeting rooms have been developed on the fourth and fifth floors, which will be accessible to various departments for official work.

The Public Works Department has been instructed to hand over possession of the allocated spaces at the earliest. Officials said the move will help ease congestion within Mantralaya, improve coordination among departments, and enhance convenience for visitors.

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