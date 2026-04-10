Conscious Citizen Forum Announces Indefinite Hunger Strike From May 1 At Belapur Fort Alleging Administrative Apathy And Poor Restoration | AI

Alleging administrative apathy and poor restoration work leading to the deterioration of the historic Belapur Fort, the Conscious Citizen Forum has announced an indefinite hunger strike starting May 1 (Maharashtra Day) at the fort site on Palm Beach Road.

16th-Century Fort in Severe Neglect

The 16th-century fort, which has witnessed the rule of the Siddis, Portuguese, British and later the Marathas under Chimaji Appa, is now in a state of severe neglect. Overgrown vegetation and crumbling stone structures have raised concerns among heritage activists.

Forum member K. Kumar claimed that recent repair work carried out at the site was substandard and entrusted to an ineligible contractor, resulting in structural damage. “A portion of the fort has already collapsed due to poor quality work. This is not just negligence, it is a serious threat to our heritage,” Kumar said.

No Criminal Action Yet

He further alleged that despite the gravity of the issue, no criminal action has been initiated so far. “There has been no accountability. We demand that those responsible—both the contractor and concerned officials—be booked,” he added.

The forum has called for a high-level probe into the alleged irregularities and has demanded that restoration be carried out scientifically under expert supervision. “The fort must be preserved using proper conservation methods, not arbitrary construction work,” Kumar said.

Activists have also urged authorities to develop Belapur Fort as a heritage tourism site. “This fort has immense historical value and can become a major attraction if preserved properly,” Kumar said, adding that the hunger strike aims to pressure the administration into taking immediate action.

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