Maharashtra Govt Tables Bill To Regulate Live Music Performances Under Dance Bar Law

The Maharashtra government has proposed bringing live music performances in hotels and bars under the state's dance bar law | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 7, 2026: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday introduced a Bill in the Legislative Assembly to regulate live music performances in hotels, restaurants and bar rooms under the same legal framework that governs dance bars, aiming to curb the misuse of orchestra licences for running illegal dance bars.

Bill Tabled In Assembly

Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar tabled the 'Maharashtra Police and Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working Therein) (Amendment) Bill, 2026' in the Assembly.

The proposed legislation seeks to address a loophole in the existing licensing system. At present, Section 33 of the Maharashtra Police Act empowers police authorities to issue licences for public amusement, including musical performances, dancing and other entertainment. Orchestra and live music permits are currently granted under the Maharashtra Police Act and the Public Amusement Rules framed under it.

Move To Curb Licence Misuse

According to the government, several establishments have allegedly been using live music or orchestra licences to bypass the stricter provisions of the 'Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working Therein) Act, 2016', which regulates dance performances in bars and similar establishments.

To prevent such misuse, the amendment proposes bringing live music performances, including orchestra shows, within the ambit of the 2016 Act. Consequently, licences for live music performances in hotels, restaurants and bar rooms will no longer be governed by the Maharashtra Police Act.

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Uniform Regulatory Framework

The government said the proposed changes would ensure that all entertainment performances involving live music in such establishments are subject to a uniform regulatory framework.

The move is intended to strengthen oversight, eliminate legal ambiguities and prevent operators from exploiting separate licensing provisions to circumvent restrictions applicable to dance bars.

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