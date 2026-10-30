Maharashtra Govt Suspends 4 FDA Officials, Initiates Inquiries Against 21 Others In Banned Tobacco Cases

Four FDA officials face suspension as the Maharashtra government investigates alleged procedural lapses in two banned tobacco cases | File Photo

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: The Maharashtra government has suspended four officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and initiated departmental inquiries against 21 others over alleged serious irregularities in enforcement action against two companies accused of possessing banned tobacco products.

Announcing the action, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal said a total of 25 officials had come under the scanner following an inquiry into the conduct of FDA personnel and alleged procedural lapses in cases involving M/s High Street Impex LLP in Thane and M/s SOEX India Pvt. Ltd. in Maval taluka.

The inquiry was initiated through FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe after serious irregularities were reported in the action taken against the two companies.

Four FDA Officials Suspended

The four suspended officials are Joint Commissioner (Food) Digambar Bhogawade, Assistant Commissioner (Food) Yaduraj Dahatonde, and Food Safety Officers Ashok Ilager and C.R. Swami. Their suspension orders were issued on October 30, 2026. Departmental proceedings have been initiated under Rule 8 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.

Irregularities In High Street Impex Case

In the High Street Impex case, the report noted that action was initiated under food safety laws despite the product carrying the label 'Not for edible use/Only for use in hookah for smoking purpose'.

It also reportedly mentioned pressure being exerted on Assistant Commissioner P.P. Suryawanshi and other officials to initiate action. Suryawanshi was subsequently served a show-cause notice after refusing to proceed with the action.

Rs 31.67 Crore Tobacco Seized In Maval

In the SOEX India case, the FDA's special flying squad conducted a raid at the company's premises in Takwe village of Maval taluka on January 2, 2026. The team seized 5,48,488 kg of banned tobacco products valued at Rs 31.67 crore and sealed the company's premises. The inquiry also examined questions relating to the jurisdiction of the officials involved in the operation.

Departmental Inquiries Against 21 Officials

Apart from the suspension of four officials, the government has proposed departmental inquiries against 21 other officers associated with the two cases. Their roles, the legal validity of the enforcement action, jurisdictional issues and compliance with administrative orders will be examined.

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Zirwal said strict adherence to the law and administrative accountability would remain the government's priorities while taking action on matters concerning food safety and public health.

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