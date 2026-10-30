Maharashtra FDA Makes Food Companies Accountable For Disposal Of Expired Stock, Orders CCTV Monitoring And Strict Compliance | VIDEO

Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe | IANS

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: In a major move to prevent expired and damaged food products from re-entering the market, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a statewide compliance order making food companies, e-commerce platforms, quick-commerce operators and retail chains accountable for the scientific destruction of such stock.

Under the Maharashtra Expired, Damaged and Rejected Food (Handling and Disposal) Compliance Order, 2026, all warehouses, fulfilment centres, dark stores, depots, cold storages and distributors will have to maintain verifiable records of expired food products from segregation to final destruction.

FDA Investigations Expose Disposal Irregularities

The order follows FDA investigations that allegedly exposed a network through which expired, damaged and customer-returned products handed over to disposal agencies were diverted to unlicensed godowns, where date marks were allegedly altered before being sold through brokers and retailers at discounted prices.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe says, "The consignor and consignee were the same, and the destruction was shown as having taken place on the very day of interstate movement. There were discrepancies in carton counts and weight. Such certificates are not credible, and in one case, the invoice was issued in the name of an entity that does not exist. There was no independent proof of destruction, such as vehicle records, weighbridge slips, e-way bills or videos. These are our findings, and that is why we have issued this compliance order. This is a state-wide compliance order, and its main provisions include a mandatory locked quarantine zone under CCTV surveillance, with a board displaying the words 'Not Fit for Human Consumption'. Packages must be slit or crushed before dispatch and must not leave the premises for sale; they can only be sent for disposal. Only authorised disposal facilities may be used..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 30, 2026

"Handing stock over to a disposal agency does not end a company's responsibility. The company itself must produce verifiable proof that the food was actually destroyed," said FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Between June and October 2026, the FDA seized food stock worth Rs 5.01 crore across Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Pune and Navi Mumbai. Seven offences have been registered, naming 34 accused, including company directors, warehouse managers, disposal agencies, brokers and sellers. The biggest seizure, worth Rs 4.12 crore, was made in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, where the licence was suspended and 32 samples were collected.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe says, "What we have found is expired, damaged and customer-returned stock lying in the warehouses of e-commerce, quick-commerce and retail companies being handed over to disposal agencies for destruction. However, in practice, the stock is not destroyed; only disposal certificates are generated on paper. The goods then move from warehouses to disposal agencies, unlicensed godowns, repackaging units, where date markings are altered, and then to brokers and retail shops before reaching consumers. This is how such products re-enter the food chain, which is prohibited under the Act, rules and regulations..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 30, 2026

Inspections revealed the absence of separate quarantine areas for expired products, discrepancies between stock declared expired and quantities actually destroyed, and disposal arrangements with unauthorised agencies.

Strict Rules For Warehouses And Disposal

Under the new order, warehouses must maintain locked quarantine zones under CCTV surveillance and ensure that expired food packages are slit or crushed before being sent for destruction. Only Maharashtra Pollution Control Board-authorised disposal facilities will be permitted.

Companies must give seven days' prior intimation to the Food Safety Officer before disposing of 50 kg or more of expired stock. E-way bills, GPS tracking, weighbridge slips and geo-tagged video recordings of destruction will be mandatory, along with two independent witnesses.

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Penalties For Non-Compliance

Companies will also have to submit details of their disposal agreements and existing expired stock within 30 days. False records could attract penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh, while altering or concealing date marks will invite prosecution.

Mundhe said action would extend beyond retailers to warehouses and companies responsible for releasing expired products into the market.

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