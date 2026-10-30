Maharashtra FDA Makes Food Companies Accountable For Disposal Of Expired Stock, Orders CCTV Monitoring And Strict Compliance | VIDEO

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: In a major move to prevent expired and damaged food products from re-entering the market, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a statewide compliance order making food companies, e-commerce platforms, quick-commerce operators and retail chains accountable for the scientific destruction of such stock.
Under the Maharashtra Expired, Damaged and Rejected Food (Handling and Disposal) Compliance Order, 2026, all warehouses, fulfilment centres, dark stores, depots, cold storages and distributors will have to maintain verifiable records of expired food products from segregation to final destruction.
FDA Investigations Expose Disposal Irregularities
The order follows FDA investigations that allegedly exposed a network through which expired, damaged and customer-returned products handed over to disposal agencies were diverted to unlicensed godowns, where date marks were allegedly altered before being sold through brokers and retailers at discounted prices.
"Handing stock over to a disposal agency does not end a company's responsibility. The company itself must produce verifiable proof that the food was actually destroyed," said FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.
Between June and October 2026, the FDA seized food stock worth Rs 5.01 crore across Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Pune and Navi Mumbai. Seven offences have been registered, naming 34 accused, including company directors, warehouse managers, disposal agencies, brokers and sellers. The biggest seizure, worth Rs 4.12 crore, was made in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, where the licence was suspended and 32 samples were collected.
Inspections revealed the absence of separate quarantine areas for expired products, discrepancies between stock declared expired and quantities actually destroyed, and disposal arrangements with unauthorised agencies.
Strict Rules For Warehouses And Disposal
Under the new order, warehouses must maintain locked quarantine zones under CCTV surveillance and ensure that expired food packages are slit or crushed before being sent for destruction. Only Maharashtra Pollution Control Board-authorised disposal facilities will be permitted.
Companies must give seven days' prior intimation to the Food Safety Officer before disposing of 50 kg or more of expired stock. E-way bills, GPS tracking, weighbridge slips and geo-tagged video recordings of destruction will be mandatory, along with two independent witnesses.
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Penalties For Non-Compliance
Companies will also have to submit details of their disposal agreements and existing expired stock within 30 days. False records could attract penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh, while altering or concealing date marks will invite prosecution.
Mundhe said action would extend beyond retailers to warehouses and companies responsible for releasing expired products into the market.
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