Maharashtra FDA Seizes Edible Oil Worth ₹18.95 Crore, Suspends 80 Food Business Licences

Maharashtra FDA intensifies its crackdown on unsafe edible oil, seizing thousands of quintals and suspending licences across the state | IANS

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: In a major crackdown on adulterated and substandard edible oil, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized 28,753 quintals of edible oil worth Rs 18.95 crore and suspended 80 food business licences across the state between April 1 and October 29, 2026.

The FDA conducted 1,089 inspections across its seven divisions and collected 1,660 samples of edible oil for laboratory testing. Of the reports received so far, 40 samples were found substandard, 18 unsafe and five misbranded, while 462 samples complied with prescribed standards. Reports of 1,171 samples are still awaited.

Division-Wise Licence Suspensions

The highest number of licence suspensions was reported in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (27), followed by Pune (22), Greater Mumbai (8), Konkan (6), Nagpur (6), Nashik (6) and Amravati (5).

According to FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, the action was taken against food business operators for violations including selling oil in reused tins and unlabelled containers, suspected adulteration, absence of in-house laboratory facilities or technical personnel, unhygienic manufacturing and storage conditions, and violations of labelling norms.

Restrictions On Suspended Establishments

During the suspension period, the establishments concerned cannot conduct any food business under the suspended licences. The seized stock also cannot be sold, transferred, repacked or disposed of without written permission from the competent authority.

The FDA has directed manufacturers, repackers, wholesalers and retailers to maintain proper purchase, production and sales records, ensure laboratory testing facilities and strictly comply with food safety regulations. It has also warned against repacking edible oil in reused tins or unlabelled containers.

FDA Issues Advisory To Consumers

Appealing to consumers, the FDA has advised people to purchase edible oil only in original, sealed and properly labelled packs from licensed sellers. Consumers have also been cautioned against buying loose oil or oil sold in reused containers.

"Strict action will be taken against any operator found manufacturing, storing or selling adulterated, substandard or unsafe edible oil. No laxity in enforcing food safety will be tolerated," said Mundhe.

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Earlier Action Against Retail Chains

In October, the FDA exposed serious lapses in the disposal of expired and damaged food products at warehouses of major retail chains and quick-commerce operators across Bhiwandi, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

Inspections raised concerns that instead of being properly destroyed, expired and rejected food items could have been diverted back into the market. The department seized stock worth over Rs 5 crore, suspended multiple licences and registered two FIRs over alleged violations.

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