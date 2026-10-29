Maharashtra FDA To Intensify Diwali Food Adulteration Crackdown, Retailers Next In Focus | VIDEO

FDA steps up festive food safety inspections across Maharashtra ahead of Diwali | File Photo

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: With Diwali approaching, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will intensify its crackdown on food adulteration and food safety violations, shifting its focus from wholesalers, stockists, manufacturers and godowns to retailers selling festive food items.

The department will pay special attention to Diwali faral, including chivda, chakli and other savouries, while ensuring that expired products are not sold and edible oil meets prescribed quality standards.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe says, "During this festive season, particularly around Diwali, we appeal to citizens to check whether the spices they purchase are packaged. Please do not buy open or loose spices because we do not know when they were manufactured, what ingredients they contain, their expiry dates, whether colours have been added, or whether any unapproved additives or chemicals are present. Therefore, buy only packaged products and check their manufacturing and expiry dates..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2026

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department had already conducted extensive inspections of spice and condiment manufacturers, dealers, stockists and warehouses, and would now strengthen enforcement closer to the retail end of the supply chain, where consumers purchase festive food products.

“Spices are among the major raw materials used for preparing Indian sweets and savouries during Diwali. They are also consumed throughout the year. Therefore, we have focused on this sector and taken action across Maharashtra,” Mundhe said.

During a special drive between October 23 and 28, the FDA inspected 472 establishments dealing in spices and condiments, suspended 72 licences and seized goods worth Rs 13.60 crore.

Overall, the department has inspected 1,057 spice-related establishments across Maharashtra, suspended 84 licences and issued 557 improvement notices. It has seized 11,963 quintals of spices and spice products valued at nearly Rs 19.70 crore.

FDA Issues Category-Specific Compliance Orders

Mundhe said the FDA had issued around 15 to 16 category-specific compliance orders in recent months to clarify food safety requirements for businesses and enforcement officers.

A standing order for the festive season lays down a standard operating procedure under which inspections and enforcement begin at least 21 days before a festival and continue until 30 days after it.

“One of these orders covers the festive season across the board. Action begins at least 21 days before the festival, targeting raw material suppliers, manufacturers and warehouses,” he said.

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Retailers Next In Focus

“As the drive moves towards retail outlets, the focus will include checking the quality and expiry dates of packaged food, hygiene and storage conditions, and compliance with prescribed standards for edible oils and other ingredients used in festive preparations. The objective is to prevent unsafe or adulterated products from reaching consumers during the Diwali rush,” said Mundhe.

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