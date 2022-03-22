Maharashtra govt stays recovery of non-agricultural tax from residents in Mumbai suburbs

In a big relief to the residents from Mumbai suburbs, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday announced stay on the recovery of non agricultural (NA) tax after strong demand by ruling and opposition members. The announcement was made by the Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat during his reply to the calling attention motion moved by BJP legislator Ashish Shelar in the state assembly. Ruling and opposition members argued that the residents from housing societies have been already hit by the pandemic and the lockdown and therefore the government should immediately suspend the recovery of NA tax.

Thorat also announced that a committee will also be set up to change the rules and regulations in this regard permanently.

Shelar pointed out that the non-agricultural tax notices issued to over 60,000 residents in suburban Mumbai was unjust. "When buildings, chawls or other residential structures were being built in suburban Mumbai, the developers had paid the non-agricultural tax. Even after that, they are served these tax notices. Despite the earlier government following it up at various levels, such notices are served, time and again. Why are the officials from this department doing this?" questioned Shelar.

He mentioned the notices were issued to three big societies from Bandra West Assembly constituency like Saraswat Housing Society, St. Sebastian Society and Salsette Society. The depwrtment had served notices to nearly 20,000 societies for the recovery of NA tax since 2008.

"These notices have been issued at a rate of nearly 1,500 per cent higher than the previous rates, which is exorbitant. While on one hand people are reeling under economic crisis owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the government, on the other hand, is levying huge taxes, thus burdening the people. Also, this tax is not levied on societies in Mumbai city but only on constructions in the suburban Mumbai," said Shelar. He wanted to know from the minister how can there be two different rules for one city.

Shelar demanded that the government must immediately suspend these notices and also abolish this tax permanently. demanded MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar.

Couple of BJP legislstors including Yogesh Sagar, Atul Bhatkalkar, Parag Alavni, Vidya Thakur, Manisha Chaudhary and Bharati Lavekar also took an aggressive stance and demanded immediate suspension of these notices.

"If the government had collected this non-agricultural tax at the time of construction, then why is this tax being collected again and again?"they asked.

Thorat tried to defend the notices served to the residents and the recovery of NA tax citing it was one of the sources for state to mobilize revenue. However, the minister later yielded to the members' demand and announced stay.

