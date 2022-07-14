Maharashtra government sounds alert in wake of cholera outbreak in Amravati

The Maharashtra Public Health Department on Wednesday sounded an alert across the state asking the district administration to take adequate steps to curb communicable diseases in the wake of heavy rains and floods.

The trigger for the alert is an outbreak of cholera in Chikhaldara and Amravati blocks of Amravati district since July 7.

The outbreak is in three villages of the Chikhaldara block -- Dongri, Koylari and Ghana -- and one village (Naya Akola) in the Amravati block. ‘‘Until now, 181 patients have been diagnosed and 5 of them have succumbed to death. Among the deceased, two were women and three were men. Three of these patients were in the age group of 24 to 40 years and two were over 70 years old,’’ said the public health department in a statement.

According to the department, medical teams are working round the clock in the affected villages and

According to the department, medical teams are working round the clock in the affected villages. Efforts aimed at prevention/control are underway on a war footing. These include monitoring of water quality, patient surveillance, management and treatment, and creating health awareness.

A state-level squad is also in Amravati district to investigate the outbreak and provide appropriate guidance. Additional Chief Secretary (Public Health) Pradeep Vyas has reviewed the outbreak situation and necessary instructions have been given regarding to the district collector and chief executive officer of Amravati district administration.

State’s second Zika case in Palghar

As per the latest report from NIV, Pune, a 7-year-old-girl in Ashramshala at Jhai (block Talasari) was found to be infected with Zika virus. Prior to this the first ever patient was found in Pune in July 2021.