Maharashtra govt signs MoU with Causis E-Mobility to set up EV production unit in Pune's Talegaon

In a bid to give a push for the e-mobility, the Maharashtra Government on Friday signed memorandum of understanding with the UK based Causis for the investment of Rs 2,823 crore to supply electric vehicle batteries in the first phase from its upcoming factory in London and in the second phase set up manufacturing unit at Talegaon industrial estate phase 5.

Industry Minister Subhash Desai said, ‘’The investment of Rs 2,823 crore will generate 1250 employment and will boost EV infrastructure development.’’

‘’Maharashtra is moving towards environmentally friendly sustainable development. As a part of this, the state has started implementing the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, under which investments are being made in the field of e-mobility manufacturing and infrastructure development through Causis. The state government will extend full support to the company for its proposed venture,’’ Desai noted.

On the other hand, Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who was present at the MoU signing ceremony, said, "Taking our commitment to make Maharashtra the lead state in Electric Mobility in India, Government of Maharashtra and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation signed an MoU with Causis E-Mobility to set up an EV production unit in Talegaon. The investment of Rs 2,800 crore generates 1,250 jobs and will help in climate action.’’

Today’s MoU is in line with the state government’s EV policy announced in July which aims to accelerate adoption of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the state so that they contribute to 10 per cent of new vehicle registration by 2025. Besides, the policy aims to achieve 10 per cent of two wheelers, 20 per cent of three wheelers and 5 per cent of four wheelers in 2025. At least 25 per cent of the urban fleet operated by the fleet aggregators/operators in the state to transition will be EVs by 2025.

The policy proposes to achieve 25 per cent electrification of public transport and last mile delivery vehicles by 2025 in the five targeted urban agglomeration in the state, convert 15 per cent of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's (MSRDC) existing bus fleet to electric, make Maharashtra the country’s top producer of BEVs in India in terms of annual production capacity.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 07:19 PM IST