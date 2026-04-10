Maharashtra Govt Signs MoU With AIIMS Nagpur To Tackle Childhood NCDs, Set Up Special Clinics

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai, April 10: Under the special initiative of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the state’s Public Health Department has taken a major step towards strengthening healthcare services by focusing on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among children. The department has signed a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Paediatrics Department of AIIMS Nagpur.

MoU to strengthen child healthcare services

The collaboration aims to create a safer, healthier, and more supportive environment for children across Maharashtra by improving prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of childhood diseases.

Speaking about the initiative, Fadnavis emphasised that children’s health is crucial for the state’s future. He said tackling non-communicable diseases is not just the responsibility of the healthcare sector but a collective social commitment. “This agreement is a concrete step towards ensuring a healthier and more secure future for our children,” he stated.

NCD clinics to be set up in district hospitals

As part of the MoU, Childhood NCD Clinics will be established and operationalised in district hospitals across the state. These clinics will focus on diseases such as Type-1 diabetes, congenital heart defects, asthma, obesity, sickle cell disease, mental health conditions, and developmental disorders. The initiative aims to ensure timely intervention and comprehensive care for affected children.

Focus on training and data systems

The programme will also emphasise capacity building of healthcare workers, adoption of standardised treatment protocols, development of robust data collection systems, and access to expert guidance from specialists at AIIMS Nagpur.

Also Watch:

Three-year implementation plan

Officials said the agreement will be implemented over a period of three years and is expected to significantly enhance the quality, accessibility, and inclusiveness of public healthcare services in the state.

The initiative is also seen as a crucial step in strengthening Maharashtra’s overall healthcare infrastructure and improving long-term health outcomes for children.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/