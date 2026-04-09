Maharashtra Govt Revises Land Lease Policy, Allows 49-Year Commercial Use | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Large land parcels owned by state departments and undertakings can now be leased for commercial use for up to 49 years. The state government has revised its earlier policy permitting leases of only up to 30 years. It has also amended its previous decision to lease Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus depots for 100 years.

In a circular on Wednesday, the Revenue Department clarified that any land parcel can be leased for a period of 49 years. The lease may be extended for an additional term, provided there are no violations of the agreement or its conditions. The policy assumes significance against the backdrop of the Eknath Shinde-led government approving a proposal to lease MSRTC land parcels for up to 100 years to set up petrol pumps and other commercial activities.

At a state cabinet meeting held in January this year, it was decided to frame clear guidelines for all state departments and undertakings intending to lease land for commercial use. District collectors have been directed to regulate the process by ensuring compliance with the department’s conditions, timely deposit of lease rent with the government, and periodic revision of rent, the circular states.

It, however, does not apply to land parcels leased directly by the Revenue Department.

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