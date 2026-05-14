Maharashtra Govt Signs ₹1.14 Lakh Crore MoU For Green Data Centre And AI Hub In MMR; 8,000 Jobs Expected

Maharashtra signs a mega investment agreement for a renewable energy-powered AI and data centre project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, May 14: In a major push to Maharashtra’s industrial and technology sectors, the state government on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore with AM Intelligence Labs Private Limited for the development of a large-scale green data centre and artificial intelligence infrastructure project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the committee hall in Mantralaya. Officials said the ambitious project would include the establishment of an Integrated Green Data Centre Park and a high-capacity AI Compute Hub in the MMR region.

🤝CM Devendra Fadnavis presided over the signing and exchange of the MoU between the Government of Maharashtra (Industries Department) and AM Intelligence Labs Pvt. Ltd for building a 500 MW 'Integrated Green Data Centre Park' and 'AI Compute Hub' in the Mumbai Metropolitan… pic.twitter.com/xPvhH0uf59 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 14, 2026

Project expected to generate 8,000 jobs

The project is expected to create around 8,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state, besides generating nearly 2,000 additional jobs during the construction phase.

According to the state government, the project will be entirely powered by renewable energy, aligning with Maharashtra’s focus on sustainable industrial growth and green infrastructure. Employment opportunities are expected across high-technology sectors, including software engineering, data science, and operational services.

500 MW AI infrastructure planned in phases

The proposed facility will have a total capacity of 500 megawatts and will deploy nearly 2.5 lakh high-capacity AI chipsets, making it one of the country’s major digital infrastructure projects.

The development will be executed in two phases. The first phase, with a capacity of 200 MW, is targeted for completion by 2028, while the remaining 300 MW capacity is expected to become operational by 2030.

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Project aligned with state IT and green policies

Officials said the project would be developed under the state’s Information Technology Policy 2023 and the Green Integrated Data Centre Park Policy 2024.

The government believes the investment will strengthen Maharashtra’s position as a leading destination for artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and next-generation technology investments in India.

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