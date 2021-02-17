Maharashtra Govt sets up panel to recommend Miyawaki style afforestation in Jawhar

Jawhar, which is situated in the ranges of the Western Ghats known for its picturesque setting and vibrant cultural heritage in Palghar district, will now have man-made afforestation on the lines of Zarbagda village in Purulia district of West Bengal. The objective is to develop the Miyawaki method of afforestation/planting trees which involves planting a number of different types of trees close together in a small pit.

The Maharashtra Government has established a nine-member committee for the manmade afforestation on hills and mountains. The state government on Wednesday issued a notification on the formation of a committee that is expected to submit a report in 15 days.

The formation of a committee was done days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the Palghar district.

The government hopes the afforestation will help increase the underground water table, attract tourists because of surroundings, and create jobs, especially for the tribal population. The state government hopes the afforestation will further increase the greenery and attract tourists in Jawhar which is a small hill station with abundant natural beauty and several man-made marvels.

The committee will suggest steps for the development of tourism considering the customs and traditions of the tribal population, create land banks, and provide a timeline to carry out tree plantation before the commencement of monsoon. The government expects after the committee’s recommendation the administration will start water conservation works before the onset of the monsoon.