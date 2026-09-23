Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹136.76 Crore For Karanja Fishing Harbour Development In Uran

The Karanja Fishing Harbour in Uran will undergo dredging, channel widening and major infrastructure upgrades under the sanctioned project | File Photo

Mumbai, September 23, 2026: The state government has sanctioned Rs 136.76 crore for the development of Karanja Fishing Harbour in Uran, providing relief to thousands of fishermen who have been facing problems due to heavy silt accumulation over the past two years.

The funds have been sanctioned by the Fisheries and Ports Development Department under the guidance of Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane for 21 development works at the harbour.

The works, which are expected to begin in November, include dredging and widening of the harbour entrance channel and construction of an additional 370-metre-long wharf wall.

Silt Accumulation Hampers Operations

The Karanja fishing harbour handles fish worth around Rs 550 crore during the fishing season. However, heavy silt accumulation over the past two years has severely affected fishing operations.

During low tide, fishermen have to wait for four to six hours to unload their catch and leave the harbour. Hundreds of boats are often stranded in and outside the harbour due to the silt.

The Karanja Fishermen's Association and local fishermen had repeatedly demanded dredging of the harbour. The sanction for the development works follows sustained efforts to address their long-pending demands.

21 Works Approved At Harbour

According to Fisheries Department Joint Commissioner Mahesh Deore, the department has approved the expenditure proposal for 21 works at the Karanja fishing harbour.

Of the total allocation, Rs 26.77 crore will be spent on construction of the additional 370-metre-long wharf wall, while Rs 21.25 crore has been earmarked for dredging and widening of the entrance channel.

Infrastructure Works Planned

The remaining Rs 88.75 crore will be spent on several infrastructure works, including concreting of the harbour, four auction centres, an administrative building, a radio building, a canteen, security cabins, a compound wall, a sewage treatment plant, an ice factory, a 100-tonne-capacity cold storage facility, water supply and drainage systems, a sewage system and a diesel pump..

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The development works are expected to address key infrastructure and silt-related problems at the harbour and benefit thousands of fishermen from Raigad district.

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