Maharashtra: Govt Rushes Pre-Election Decisions; AI In Policing, Forensic Lab Boost & Other Key Policy Changes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis(L) and Ajit Pawar(R) | ANI

Maharashtra Government has rushed to take decisions before the announcement of model code of conduct. Maharashtra cabinet has conducted three meetings in this week and taken 62 decisions. Out of that 17 decisions were taken on Saturday. A decision has been taken to use artificial intelligence and semi automated processing projects in police department to detect the big cases and cyber related cases.

Forensic Labs Strengthened; AI In Policing

Devendra Fadnavis said, "Central government has made changes in the evidence act and from the month of July 2024, it will be compulsory to put forensic evidence in big crime cases. Therefore, machineries are being invited. We have increased the strength of forensic labs and developing centre of excellence. We are the first state which has done such preparation after the changes made in laws by the central government."

"Maharashtra is the first state of India which is going to use AI to detect crime cases. State government is taking help of IIM and private service providers to set up AI centres to detect the crime."

Other major decisions

Moreover, state cabinet has taken decisions like giving permanent jobs to 64 temporary doctors, one year rigorous imprisonment for defacing public property and penalty amount has also been increased in such a crime. Allowing free videography for serial and cinemas at government and Non government places.

Shinde government gave nod to use machines to clean manholes, instead of using human. He declared scheme named 'Manhole to Machine'. Apart from that Cabinet has given Rs 50 Cr grant to auto rickshaw and taxi driver development mandals, Land of Bhuleshwar to Jain international organisation Gymkhana. Rupees five thousand aid to elderly artist.

Shinde also announced that 8 lakh 47 thousands objections were received by the Backward Class Commission in Sage-Soyare (distant relatives) issue of Maratha reservation out of that 4 lakh suggestions have been scrutinised yet.