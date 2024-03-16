Maharashtra Govt Introduces Dress Code For School Teachers To Promote Professionalism; Bans Jeans & T-Shirts

The Maharashtra government has introduced a dress code for school teachers, representing a notable change in the state's education system. As per the recently released guidelines, teachers are not allowed to wear informal clothing like jeans, t-shirts, or dark-colored garments with patterns or prints.

Government resolution

According to the media reports, the school education department has issued a Government Resolution (GR) that highlights the significance of maintaining a professional appearance, especially for educators who play the role of influential figures for young students. Female teachers are recommended to choose traditional clothing such as salwar, churidar with a kurta and dupatta, or a saree. On the other hand, male teachers are instructed to wear neatly tucked-in shirts and trousers.

The General Regulation (GR) is a set of guidelines consisting of nine points that are applicable to all schools in Maharashtra, regardless of their ownership and affiliation with the board. The GR emphasises the importance of maintaining a dress code that promotes a suitable learning atmosphere.

Recognising Educators: Introduction of Prefix "Tr"

Additionally, in an effort to boost the spirits of teachers, the state's school education department has implemented the use of the prefix Tr before teachers' names, similar to how Dr is used for doctors and Adv for lawyers. This initiative aims to acknowledge the important role that teachers play in molding young minds. The Commissionerate for School Education is responsible for determining a unique symbol for this prefix and promoting its use among teachers.