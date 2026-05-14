Maharashtra Govt Rolls Out Counselling-Based Transfers For Public Health Staff; Orders To Be Issued By May 31

Maharashtra Public Health Department initiates a counselling-based transfer process aimed at improving transparency and manpower management | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 14: The Maharashtra government has officially announced the detailed schedule for the counselling-based transfer process of Group-B, Group-C, and Group-D employees in the Public Health Department.

Final transfer proposals through counselling are expected to be submitted by May 15, while the final transfer orders will be uploaded on the department’s website on May 31.

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) had earlier reported that the Maharashtra government was planning to introduce a counselling-based transfer system for Public Health Department employees to ensure transparent, fair, and need-based postings.

Under the new policy, transfers in any office will be capped at 30 per cent of the total staff annually in accordance with existing legal provisions, preventing administrative disruption.

Government issues transfer schedule

The Public Health Department has issued a separate Government Resolution to streamline the transfer process and improve transparency and administrative efficiency. The initiative is being implemented under the guidance of Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar and Minister of State Meghna Sakore-Bordikar.

According to the schedule released by the Director of Health Services, the list of vacant posts was published on May 6, followed by the seniority list of transfer-eligible employees on May 8. Forms 1 to 5 were prepared and submitted before the Civil Services Board on May 10.

Transparency and humanitarian criteria prioritised

To ensure transparency, four senior officers have been appointed as observers to monitor the entire transfer process. The revised policy gives importance to service tenure, employee preference, administrative requirements, and service in remote and difficult areas.

Humanitarian considerations such as disability, serious illness, widowhood, spouse reunification, and educational grounds have also been prioritised.

The government has made it clear that transfers are purely administrative matters and that any attempt to use political pressure or external influence to secure postings will be treated as misconduct and may invite disciplinary action.

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Officials believe the counselling-based transfer system will strengthen manpower management and improve healthcare service delivery across Maharashtra.

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