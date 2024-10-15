Maharashtra: Govt Revives Punjabi Sahitya Academy And Establishes Committee For Sikh Community Support & Language Preservation

Sikhs at a meeting to thank the government for the Sikh committees | File Photo

Mumbai: In an outreach to Sikhs and other Punjabi speakers in the state, Maharashtra has reconstituted the Punjabi Sahitya Academy that was dissolved by the earlier government. The government has also set up a 12-member committee under the Minorities Development Department to help the community access welfare programmes meant for minority groups.

The government also announced the appointment of a Sikh member in the Maharashtra State Minority Commission. The decisions were announced in a Government Resolution passed on October 11.

While the language academy will work as a significant step towards the promotion and preservation of the Punjabi language and culture in Maharashtra, the committee will also help the community take their grievances to the state government.

The committee will also help the government study issues affecting the community and help the government to create programmes to commemorate the birthdays of Guru Gobind Singh, Guru Tegh Bahadur and other Sikh gurus and leaders.

The language academy, which is recognised as a constitutional body in the state, is headed by a chairman, Bal Malkit Singh, a philanthropist and social activist. Apart from the chairman, the government has also announced the appointment of 10 members who will bring in their expertise and experience in Punjabi language, literature, education, and cultural preservation. The appointments are for a tenure of three years. There are an estimated 2.5 Lakh Punjabi speakers in the state.

Apart from encouraging Punjabi writers, poets, and scholars by providing platforms for their work, the academy will collaborate with educational institutions to integrate the Punjabi language into school curriculums. “While there are some schools that teach Punjabi, we plan to offer online courses on the language,” said Singh.

The members of the academy acknowledged the support of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for their commitment to promoting linguistic diversity in Maharashtra.

Singh said that Sant Gyani Harnam Singh Ji Khalsa Mukhi (Damdami Taksal), Baba Ghola Singh, Baba Ranjeet Singh, and Baba Dheer Singh have been instrumental in this journey and successful re-constitution of the academy.

“The chairman and the members of the academy reaffirm their dedication to advancing the Punjabi language and culture, pledging to use all available resources to fulfill the academy’s vision. The Academy seeks to enrich the cultural fabric of Maharashtra while preserving the unique identity of the Punjabi-speaking community,” said Singh.