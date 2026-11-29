Four Navi Mumbai water bodies have been retained in the revised Development Plan, but protection on the ground remains crucial | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Navi Mumbai, November 28, 2026: The Maharashtra Government has decided to retain four existing water bodies in Navi Mumbai’s revised Development Plan, rejecting proposals to convert them into residential zones. Environmentalists have welcomed the decision, calling it a significant victory for the protection of the city’s ecologically sensitive lakes and wetlands.

The state government’s final notification dated November 23, 2026, sanctions the retention of TS Chanakya Lake (NM-65), NRI Wetland in Pockets D and E (NM-76), NRI Wetland in Pocket B (NM-77) and DPS Lake in Sector 52A (NM-79) as existing water bodies.

Revisions Cover Seven Navi Mumbai Nodes

The decision is part of a series of changes approved by the state Urban Development Department to Navi Mumbai’s Development Plan, revising land reservations, road alignments and land-use classifications across seven nodes, from Airoli to Belapur, including Digha.

The broader revisions cover Airoli, Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, Vashi, Sanpada, Nerul and Belapur. Several plots earlier reserved for gardens, playgrounds, schools, hospitals, markets and other public amenities have been reassigned. Road widths and alignments have also been modified at certain locations, while some plots have been brought under residential use.

Several proposals, however, have been kept pending, while others have been rejected, retaining their original reservations.

Environmentalists Welcome Decision

Welcoming the decision, environmentalist Sunil Agarwal said, “This is a significant victory for Navi Mumbai’s wetlands and the environmental movement. Lakes and wetlands are vital ecological assets that help maintain biodiversity, groundwater levels and the city’s environmental balance. They cannot be treated as vacant plots for real estate development. While the government’s decision to retain these water bodies is welcome, the real test will be whether CIDCO and NMMC protect them on the ground through proper demarcation and strict enforcement.”

The notification places a planning constraint on proposals to develop these water bodies. CIDCO and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will now have to ensure that their actual boundaries are properly demarcated and protected against landfilling, reclamation and construction activities.

Some Environmental Protections Remain Unresolved

However, the notification does not restore the entire original No Development Zone (NDZ) designation for NRI Wetland in Pockets D and E. It also does not automatically cancel existing development permissions. These aspects will require separate scrutiny under environmental laws, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulations and existing court orders.

The decision is being seen as an important recognition of the ecological significance of Navi Mumbai’s lakes and wetlands, which have faced increasing pressure from urbanisation and real estate development.

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While the government’s notification provides planning-level protection to the four water bodies, its effectiveness will depend on implementation on the ground, say environmentalists. Demarcation, conservation, restoration and strict enforcement by CIDCO and NMMC will be crucial to prevent encroachments and further ecological damage.

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