Maharashtra Govt Restores Option Of Printed Newspapers For Ministers After Revising Earlier Order | AI

The Maharashtra government on Friday amended its decision to discontinue the supply of printed newspapers and magazines to ministers, allowing deputy chief ministers, ministers and ministers of state to choose between physical and online subscriptions.

Clarification Issued a Day After Original GR

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued the clarification a day after its July 30 Government Resolution (GR) had announced that, from September 1, ministers would have to rely on online subscriptions, with the expenses to be met by their respective administrative departments.

As per the amended order, ministers can now obtain newspapers and periodicals through online or printed subscriptions, depending on their convenience. The amendment modifies paragraph 3 of Thursday’s GR, effectively restoring the option of receiving physical copies at ministers’ offices and official residences.

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Chief Minister Exemption Remains Unchanged

The July 30 order had made a separate provision for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, allowing printed newspapers and magazines to continue being supplied to his office and official residence, with the expenditure to be borne by the GAD.

According to a GAD official, the government spends around Rs 22 lakh annually on newspapers and periodicals. Of this, the Chief Minister’s Office accounts for approximately Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per month.

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