Maharashtra govt releases Rs 61.75 cr to pay aid to authorised hawkers & vendors

Mumbai: he Maharashtra Government on Friday issued a notification to provide assistance of Rs 1,500 each to the registered hawkers and vendors during the pandemic. This was a part of the government's financial package of Rs 5,476 crore announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to help poor and economically weaker sections hit by the lockdown and the COVID 19 crisis.

The urban development department deputy secretary Shankar Jadhav on Friday issued a notification. The government has disbursed Rs 61.75 crore to provide aid to the authorised hawkers and vendors. The government has directed the Director of the Directorate of Municipal Council to deposit the aid in the account of the beneficiaries.

Jadhav in a notification said the government is considering providing similar aid to the more authorised hawkers and vendors.

The government has shortlisted the beneficiaries who had applied for aid under the PradhanMantri Atmanirbhar Yojana. The state government has earmarked Rs 100 crore from the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana.

Further, the government will give Rs 1,000 to about 35 lakh beneficiaries of Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, Shravanbal and Centrally-sponsored Indira Gandhi National Old Age Retirement Scheme, Indira Gandhi National Widow Retirement Scheme, Indira Gandhi National Disability Retirement Scheme.