Maharashtra Govt Pushes Revision Of Service Rules For Municipal Council Employees | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal has directed officials to urgently submit a proposal to revise the service recruitment rules for officers and employees of municipal councils and nagar panchayats under Article 309 of the Constitution.

The move aims to address several long-pending service-related issues affecting the municipal workforce across the state.

The directions were issued during a meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House to review the demands raised by the Maharashtra State Municipal Council Cadre Officers' Association.

Vacancies and transfer policy review

Misal said the state has around 6,500 sanctioned posts in municipal councils and nagar panchayats, of which only about 3,600 are currently filled.

She instructed officials to expedite the recruitment process to fill the remaining vacancies.

The minister also asked the department to positively consider extending the General Administration Department's transfer policy to municipal council employees on par with other state cadre personnel.

Compassionate appointments and portal issues

She further directed officials to submit a proposal to restore compassionate appointments to Group C and Group D posts in municipal councils and nagar panchayats based on educational qualifications, as was the practice earlier.

The minister also ordered the immediate resolution of recurring technical issues in the IWBP portal, which is used by urban local bodies to deliver citizen services, stressing that uninterrupted and efficient public services should be ensured.

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Officials attend meeting

The meeting was attended by Municipal Administration Commissioner and Director Abhishek Krishna, senior departmental officials, representatives of the Maharashtra State Municipal Council Cadre Officers' Association and officials from the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation.