Maharashtra Govt Pushes Permanent Fix For Chronic Waterlogging At Andheri Subway

Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal | Sourced

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has initiated steps to address the recurring waterlogging problem at the Andheri subway, with Urban Development Minister of State Madhuri Misal directing civic authorities to begin work on a permanent solution at the earliest.

During a meeting held at Mantralaya, officials reviewed the flood situation in the Andheri subway, Dawood Baug and Azad Nagar areas. The meeting was attended by MLAs Amit Satam and Murji Patel, along with Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar and senior officials.

Misal said that long-term measures are being explored to tackle flooding caused by the Mogra nullah. These include diverting the flow of the drain, constructing water holding tanks, and enhancing the carrying capacity of the nullah. A detailed technical report is currently being prepared by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, based on which a final decision will be taken.

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The minister emphasised the need for immediate action to provide relief to local residents, stating that the proposed measures are expected to significantly reduce waterlogging during the monsoon. The administration is also working on allocating the necessary funds for the project.

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