Maharashtra Govt Pushes ₹92-Crore Munawale Aqua Tourism Project To Boost Tourism In Satara

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai reviews the ₹92-crore Munawale Aqua Tourism Project and directs officials to expedite approvals and implementation in Satara | File Photo

Mumbai, July 1: Maharashtra Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Wednesday directed all concerned departments to expedite the Munawale Aqua Tourism Project in Satara district, describing it as a flagship initiative for the state's tourism sector and one of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's ambitious projects.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Vidhan Bhavan in the presence of Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, Desai instructed officials to ensure close coordination among departments and complete all administrative approvals and statutory clearances within the stipulated timeline.

Project Execution Reviewed

The minister said the project is expected to significantly boost tourism in Satara while creating substantial employment opportunities for local residents. It also aims to position the district as one of Maharashtra's premier destinations for water-based tourism.

During the meeting, officials reviewed plans to develop the Munawale (Shivsagar Reservoir) area into a world-class Aqua Tourism Hub. The region's rich natural landscape and vast water resources were highlighted as key advantages for developing high-quality tourism infrastructure.

The review covered the project's master plan, pending approvals, required infrastructure and future development strategy. Desai stressed the importance of effective time management and inter-departmental coordination to ensure timely execution of every phase of the project.

Rs 92 Crore Tourism Plan

The project proposes the development of international-standard facilities around the Koyna Reservoir, including boating, water sports, tourist amenity centres and other recreational infrastructure.

Officials informed the meeting that the project's revised administrative approval has increased the estimated cost to over Rs 92 crore, while the process of obtaining approvals from various departments is in its final stage.

Pratapgad Memorial Plans

The meeting also reviewed tourism development initiatives at Pratapgad Fort. In-principle approval was granted for constructing a grand memorial featuring a full-length statue of Veer Jivaji Mahale, the valiant bodyguard of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Officials were directed to finalise the proposal and identify suitable land for the memorial at the earliest.

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Senior officials from the Tourism Department, Forest Department, Water Resources Department and the Satara district administration attended the meeting, with several participating through video conferencing. Desai instructed all departments to work in coordination to ensure the swift implementation of both tourism projects.

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